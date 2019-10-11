Google Officially Acknowledges Android 11 Via 2019 Android Dev Summit Schedule

Google has posted the entire schedule for the 2019 Android Dev Summit along with an official Android app for the event. It is also the first time the company has made an official reference to Android 11. According to the schedule, one of the sessions at the two-day conference happening at Mountain View is titled “Preparing for Scoped Storage in Android 11.”

Following the launch of Android 10 last month, this is the first official indication of the next major release. The name and numbering hints at how Google will be adopting "Android 11", which is in sharp contrast to them using a codename when talking about the OS in public and with developers prior to the launch.

Notably, references to Android R have already been spotted in Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and the company has already confirmed that internal codenames will remain in use during their development cycle. Notably, Google has tried to obscure the official Android 11 reference with the full session details only appearing on the Android client and not on the web version. The event keynote will feature Dave Burke, VP of Engineering and Steph Cuthbertson, Senior Director of Product Management. A few sessions included in the event include "What's New in Jetpack Compose", Android at Large: How to Bring Optimized Experiences to the Big Screen", "What's New in Android Studio" and "Migrating to AndroidX: The Time Is Right" among others.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.