English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Officially Stops Selling Pixel, Pixel XL Smartphones
Pixel was the first smartphone with Google Assistant -- a built-in AI programme that works as an intelligent personal assistant and knowledge navigator like Apple's "Siri".
Google officially Stops Selling First-Generation Pixel, Pixel XL Smartphones (Representative Image. Image: News18.com)
Google has removed the original first-generation Google Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones from its Google Store, media reported. First spotted by Android Police, the landing page for the 2016 Pixels on Google Store now redirects to another page with just two links -- Pixel 2 and accessories for the Pixel 2. "The Pixel had a good run, and it probably wasn't selling a lot of units. Google knocked a bit off the price of the first-gen phone after the Pixel 2 launched, but it still started at $549. The Pixel 2 was just $100 more," the report added.
Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Will be Available For Pre-Orders on Mi.com From April 13
Google later confirmed this to Digital Trends. "Some third-party retailers are still selling the phone, though we're not sure how much longer that will last. Currently, Amazon is selling both new and refurbished versions of the Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL," reported Digital Trends. India was among the first six countries where Pixel was launched in October 2016, starting at Rs 57,000.
Also Read: New OnePlus 6 Teaser Image Shows Re-Positioned Alert Slider
Pixel was the first smartphone with Google Assistant -- a built-in AI programme that works as an intelligent personal assistant and knowledge navigator like Apple's "Siri". Pixel came pre-installed with Google Duo video calling app and messaging app Allo. Pixel smartphones were fitted with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 821 Quad-core (2x2.15 Ghz and 2x1.6 Ghz) processors and 4GB RAM.
Google shipped 3.9 million Pixel and Pixel 2 devices in 2017 which is nearly double the units it sold in 2016. According to Francisco Jeronimo, Research Director at International Data Corporation (IDC), "#GooglePixel shipments continue to grow, but they still represent a tiny portion of the smartphone market". Google launched its flagship Pixel 2 smartphone in India in November 2017 at a starting price of Rs 61,000 for the 64GB variant.
According to media reports, the company is set to launch Pixel 3 in 2018.
Also Watch: Nokia 6 (2018) Review: A Smooth Performer in a Striking New Design
Also Watch
Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Will be Available For Pre-Orders on Mi.com From April 13
Google later confirmed this to Digital Trends. "Some third-party retailers are still selling the phone, though we're not sure how much longer that will last. Currently, Amazon is selling both new and refurbished versions of the Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL," reported Digital Trends. India was among the first six countries where Pixel was launched in October 2016, starting at Rs 57,000.
Also Read: New OnePlus 6 Teaser Image Shows Re-Positioned Alert Slider
Pixel was the first smartphone with Google Assistant -- a built-in AI programme that works as an intelligent personal assistant and knowledge navigator like Apple's "Siri". Pixel came pre-installed with Google Duo video calling app and messaging app Allo. Pixel smartphones were fitted with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 821 Quad-core (2x2.15 Ghz and 2x1.6 Ghz) processors and 4GB RAM.
Google shipped 3.9 million Pixel and Pixel 2 devices in 2017 which is nearly double the units it sold in 2016. According to Francisco Jeronimo, Research Director at International Data Corporation (IDC), "#GooglePixel shipments continue to grow, but they still represent a tiny portion of the smartphone market". Google launched its flagship Pixel 2 smartphone in India in November 2017 at a starting price of Rs 61,000 for the 64GB variant.
According to media reports, the company is set to launch Pixel 3 in 2018.
Also Watch: Nokia 6 (2018) Review: A Smooth Performer in a Striking New Design
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Tuesday 10 April , 2018
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
Friday 06 April , 2018 Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Tuesday 10 April , 2018 Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|12
|5
|8
|25
|1
|Australia
|58
|43
|45
|146
|2
|England
|26
|31
|21
|78
|4
|New Zealand
|10
|12
|9
|31
|5
|South Africa
|10
|7
|11
|28
|6
|Canada
|8
|22
|18
|48
|7
|Scotland
|7
|11
|15
|33
|8
|Wales
|7
|8
|8
|23
|9
|Cyprus
|5
|0
|2
|7
|10
|Nigeria
|4
|4
|0
|8
|11
|Jamaica
|3
|5
|4
|12
|12
|Malaysia
|3
|3
|5
|11
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Singapore
|2
|1
|1
|4
|15
|Botswana
|2
|1
|0
|3
|16
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|17
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Kenya
|0
|3
|3
|6
|24
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|25
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|3
|4
|26
|Bahamas
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|30
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|31
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Don't Understand Juventus' Protest Against Penalty, Says Cristiano Ronaldo
- IPL 2018: Yusuf Pathan Confident of Strong Performance With SRH, Eyes India Comeback
- [Watch] Fortnite Player Travels Across The Map by Hopping on to Guided Rockets
- Irrfan Khan's Spokesperson Dismisses Reports of Actor's Deteriorating Health in a New Statement
- 2018 Audi RS5 Coupe Launched in India for Rs 1.1 Crore