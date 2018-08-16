English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Google One Cloud Storage Opens For Users in US

"Google One" plans would include 100 GB storage for $1.99, 200GB for $2.99 and 2TB for $9.99 per month, while pricing for plans larger than 2TB will remain the same, the company wrote in a post on Wednesday.

IANS

Updated:August 16, 2018, 1:59 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Google One Cloud Storage Opens For Users in US
Google One Cloud Storage Opens For Users in US (Image: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann)
Loading...
Google has started upgrading subscribers of its paid storage plan to a simpler and cheaper "Google One" plan with expanded memory across Drive, Gmail and Photos for its users in the US. "Google One" plans would include 100 GB storage for $1.99, 200GB for $2.99 and 2TB for $9.99 per month, while pricing for plans larger than 2TB will remain the same, the company wrote in a post on Wednesday.

This would be a sharable plan, allowing users to share their storage spaces with up to five people. "Those of you who back up in original quality and pay for expanded storage will be upgraded to 'Google One' for the same price with additional benefits-like a 24 hour support from Google experts. There are no changes to our high quality backup option," wrote Raja Ayyagari, Product Manager, Google Photos.

Additionally, the search engine giant is upgrading its already existing 1TB plan to a 2TB plan at no extra cost. "Google One" is being rolled out to US first, followed by other countries over the next few weeks, the company added.

Microsoft offers half as much storage as Google at $1.99 per month and Apple iCloud has a $0.99-per-month plan with 50GB of storage and a $2.99 for 200GB.

Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

The Poet Politician: Some of the Quotable Quotes of Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee

The Poet Politician: Some of the Quotable Quotes of Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...