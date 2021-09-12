Google One Gets New 5TB Storage Plan, Here's How Much it Costs in India

Google has quietly added a new 5TB cloud storage plan on the Google One app. The software giant has been pushing users to use One subscription, especially after removing free Google Photos storage earlier this year. All data under Google services such as emails on Gmail, images and videos on Google Photos, and files on Google Drive gets stored as cloud storage with a limit. Google offers free cloud storage of up to 15GB; however, users will need to buy a plan with a monthly/ yearly subscription to ensure their data gets backed up online.

The new 5TB Google One plan costs Rs 1,649 per month or Rs 15,900 per year. All Google One premium plans let users access Google experts, add family members for sharing, and enjoy “extra member benefits." In select regions excluding India, users also get access to the Google VPN service. Starting with the base 100GB Google One plan, customers can either spend Rs 130 monthly or Rs 1,300 annually. The 200GB plan costs Rs 210 per month and Rs 2,100 per year. The next is the 2TB plan that costs Rs 650 per month and Rs 6,500 per year. These three plans are available to subscribe via Google One website and app.

However, to get higher plans (above 2TB), users will need the app for iOS or Android. After the 2TB plan, there’s a 10TB plan with a price tag of Rs 3,249 per month, followed by a 20TB plan for Rs 6,500 per month. The top-tier 30TB plan costs Rs 9,700 per month in India. Interestingly, the 100GB, 200GB, and 2TB plans on the Google One app (iOS) have higher pricing than the website. As mentioned, users will get 15GB of free storage for using Google services.

