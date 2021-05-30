Google One India Plans & Prices You Can Check Out Before Photos' Free Storage Ends on June 1

Google Photos users will lose the free unlimited storage they have been enjoying for the past few years by the end of this month. Starting June 1, the company says that the platform will stop supporting free photos and videos backup - a development first announced last year. Google had explained that all “High-quality" images or videos that users upload on Google Photos would be counted towards the Google account storage limit of 15GB. Users must note that “high-quality" files uploaded before the deadline will remain unaffected. We previously covered how you can download files from the platform to your PC or laptop. Today, we will talk about the Google One subscription that ensures you keep using Photos and other services without worrying about storage but by paying a premium.

First of all, come June 1, Google will count data from all its services such as Gmail, Drive, Photos, and more into the allocated free 15GB of storage. The Google One comes with a subscription plan from the base 100GB plan to 30TB of cloud storage. It is similar to Apple One membership but with fewer extra benefits. All premium plans let you access Google experts, add family members for sharing, and enjoy “extra member benefits." In select regions excluding India, users also get access to the Google VPN service. Starting with the base 100GB Google One plan, customers can either spend Rs 130 monthly or Rs 1,300 annually. The 200GB plan costs Rs 210 per month and Rs 2,100 per year. The next is the 2TB plan that costs Rs 659 per month and Rs 6,500 per year.

Surprisingly, the same plans are appearing with a different pricing on Google One’s iOS app that additionally lets you view and manage storage across the Google Account. The base plan is shown with a price tag of Rs 149/ Rs 1,499, while the other two 200GB and 1TB plans are available at Rs 219/ Rs 2,199 and Rs 749/ Rs 7,500, respectively. The Google One app also offers top-tier 10TB, 20TB, and 30TB plans at a monthly rent of Rs 3,249, Rs 6,500, and Rs 9,700, respectively. As mentioned, the Google One app also lets users manage backup and storage per app and platform wise. Users can also use support from Google via the app. You can upgrade the plans via Photos app as well by heading to Settings.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here