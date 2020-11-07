Google One Members Will Get Premium Editing Features on Google Photos, APK Teardown Hints

Google is planning to add premium editing feature to Google Photos. It has previously been reported that the premium editing features on Google Photos will only be offered to Google One subscribers. Now, an APK teardown of Google Photos apps version 5.18 further cements the view. While the Google Photos v5.18 update, on the face of it, only includes bug fixes that improve saving and storing of edited videos on SD cards. However, an APK teardown reveals strings that provide new information about premium editing features on Google Photos, along with a couple of upcoming features.

According to the Google Photos v5.18 APK teardown shared by XDA Developers, strings in the app's code show new prompts that will alert users about the premium editing features, further urging them to subscribe to Google One. The XDA report shows four new prompts - "As a Google One member, you get access to extra editing features," "Get extra editing features with a Google One membership," "Unlock this feature and more with a Google One membership," and "Unlock more editing features and {storage_amount} of storage with a Google One membership." The Google Photos app will show these prompts, in order to let users unlock premium editing features, and get a Google One subscription while they're at it. While the prompts talk about the premium editing features, the code nowhere mentions as to what exactly these 'premium' editing features will be.

Apart from prompts about the premium editing features with Google One, the APK teardown also revealed a new upcoming features that may preset suggestions for editing photos on Google Photos. The three new presets are - Dynamic, HDR, and Vivid. It is, however, unclear how these suggestions will show to the user. Furthermore, the XDA report says that the Google Photos teardown also reveals that the app may soon get new filters to help users edit the sky. The 'Skypallete' suggestions include six filters, as seen in the APK teardown - Afterglow, Airy, Ember, Luminous, Radiant, and Stormy. The XDA Developers report said it is not known if the new presets and Skypalette filters will be locked behind the Google One subscription.