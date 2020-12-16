Google One's Most Expensive Plans Offering 10TB, 20TB and 30TB Storage Get 50 Percent Price Cut

Google recently announced that the unlimited storage on Google Photos would come to an end next year, and users will be required to subscribe to Google One plans to enjoy extra cloud storage. As a part of the new development, users would get free 15GB of date post-June 2021, that would cover files from Photos, Gmail, Drive, and more. It now appears that Google has slashed the prices of its higher-tier plans by 50 percent in the US, to enable users to access the maximum storage at the best pricing. As reported by 9to5Google, the 50 percent price cut applies to the 10TB, 20TB, and 30TB plans of Google One.

Currently, Google is offering the 10TB Google One storage plan at $49.99 (approx Rs 3,700) per month instead of $99.99 (approx Rs 7,300). Its 20TB Google plan is available at $99.99 per month, while the 30TB plan has been dropped to $199.99 per month (approx Rs 14,700) from $299.99 (approx Rs 22,000). Its lower-tier (or rather more affordable) plans that offer 100GB, 200GB and 2TB of cloud storage are available at the same pricing. Apart from extra storage, benefits with all higher-tier plans (2TB and above) include free VPN (currently available on Android in the US), as well as 10 percent cashback on hardware purchases through the Google Store, and deals on hotels. Google (via 9to5Google) says that users who are already qualified to the higher-tier will plan will start seeing savings automatically.

Notably, the India pricing of the Google One subscriptions is the same as earlier. As mentioned, Google will offer a total of 15GB for free, covering all its services. The basic 100GB Google One membership plan in India starts at Rs 130 per month (Rs 1,300 annually), Rs 210 per month (Rs 2,100 annually) for 200GB storage, and Rs 650 per month (Rs 6,500 for a year) for 2TB of storage. The 10TB, 20TB, and 30TB plans come with a monthly cost of Rs 3,250, Rs 6,500 and Rs 9,750, respectively. The company is yet to disclose whether the higher-tier plans in India would also receive a 50 percent price cut.