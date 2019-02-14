English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Paid Apple Nearly $9.5 Billion in 2018, Estimates Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs warned that while the fees paid by Google will continue to make up a large portion of Apple's services revenue into 2019, the rate of growth will be slower.
Google Paid Apple Nearly $9.5 Billion in 2018, Estimates Goldman Sachs (Photo for representation)
Loading...
To remain the default search engine on iOS devices, Google paid Apple nearly $9.5 bn in traffic acquisition costs (TAC) in 2018, thereby contributing massively to the iPhone maker's services revenue, estimates Goldman Sachs. Apple is focusing on services revenue amid slowing iPhone sales in emerging markets like China.
According to a report in CNBC on Tuesday, what Google paid Apple in TAC represented a third of Apple's profit in the segment. Goldman Sachs warned that while the fees paid by Google will continue to make up a large portion of Apple's services revenue into 2019, the rate of growth will be slower.
The firm suggested that to boost its revenue in the services segment, Apple needs to be less reliant on Google's contribution. "Apple will need to add mid to high single digits growth back to Services revenues through successful launch of the 'Apple Prime' bundle including original video that we expect to be rolled out this Spring/Summer," Goldman Sachs was quoted as saying in a note on Monday.
Google pays device makers like Apple traffic acquisition costs to be the default search engine.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
According to a report in CNBC on Tuesday, what Google paid Apple in TAC represented a third of Apple's profit in the segment. Goldman Sachs warned that while the fees paid by Google will continue to make up a large portion of Apple's services revenue into 2019, the rate of growth will be slower.
The firm suggested that to boost its revenue in the services segment, Apple needs to be less reliant on Google's contribution. "Apple will need to add mid to high single digits growth back to Services revenues through successful launch of the 'Apple Prime' bundle including original video that we expect to be rolled out this Spring/Summer," Goldman Sachs was quoted as saying in a note on Monday.
Google pays device makers like Apple traffic acquisition costs to be the default search engine.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Honor View 20 Review: Punching A Hole Into The Notch, And The OnePlus 6T Will Notice
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Honor View 20 Review: Punching A Hole Into The Notch, And The OnePlus 6T Will Notice
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
Monday 04 February , 2019 Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mahindra XUV300 Launch Live: Price, Features, Specifications and More
- 5 Stages of Grief: A Single Person’s Guide to the Much Dreaded Valentine’s Day
- Valentine's Day: Deepika-Ranveer to Kim-Kanye, 10 Stylish Celebrity Couples Who Set Temperature Soaring
- Valentine's Day 2019: Ranveer, Deepika Are Not-at-all Afraid to Flaunt PDA at 'Gully Boy' Screening
- HP Unveils Spectre Laptop Lineup in India: Price, Specifications And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results