Google Pay App Has Now Been Locked for Usage on One Smartphone At a Time

Google is launching a major redesigned version of its payments App Google Pay later today, starting with the US. Ahead of the new redesigned app launch, Google has announced an experience for Google Pay which will let the app be locked to only one smartphone at a time. This means that users won't be able to use the app simultaneously on multiple devices. The new change will be implemented for those who sign up for the new Google Pay experience, which is invite only for now.

Once a user signs up for the new Google Pay experience, they will have to set up Google Pay on their device, which is a pretty easy method. However, the setup does not tell users that the app only works on one device at a time. Once a user is signed in to Google Pay on one smartphone, the app will log out itself out from any other device the said user has signed in to. The old device will show a "account used on other device" warning if a user tries to use Google Pay. "Your Google Pay account is being used on another device. To continue using Google Pay, please sign in with a different account," the prompt reads.

Google will unveil a new Google Pay app tonight, at 10:57PM IST. The live stream for the launch has already been made live on the company's official YouTube handle. "We invite you to watch live and learn more about the new Google Pay app, designed to help you improve your relationship with money. It’s coming to Android and iOS, starting in the US," Google said in its announcement.