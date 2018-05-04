English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Pay Comes to Desktop, iOS Users
The Google Pay app for Android platform gives users access to offers such as promotions near them and exclusive offers with the app.
Representative Image: Reuters
Google Pay -- the digital wallet platform and online payment system developed by the tech giant -- has started rolling out its services on the web for iPhone, iPad and desktop users. "We're starting to roll out Google Pay on the web from desktop and iOS - which means you'll start seeing it when you're shopping on browsers like Chrome, Safari and Firefox. "If you save a card to Google Pay on your Pixelbook, you'll be able to use it on the web with another device," Gerardo Capiel, Product Management Director, Consumer Payments, Google, wrote in a blog post late on Wednesday.
The Google Pay app for Android platform gives users access to offers such as promotions near them and exclusive offers with the app. The move is likely to make Google Pay attract a wider user base in 20 countries it currently operates in.
The search engine giant's payment platform could also pose a challenge for Apple Pay which works on both desktop and mobile devices and other mobile payment services. Google added Android Pay and Google Wallet together into one unified service called Google Pay in February. However, it was only available on Android devices.
