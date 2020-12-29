Google Pay is Now Offering Insights on Your Spending Habits for 2020, Here's How to Access It

Google Pay app for Android and iOS is getting a new section that provides year-end insights of the particular user. The 2020 rewind section does not only provide spending-wise stats, but other insights on badges earned, spending categories, total rewards for 2020, and so on. The new section is similar to Spotify's Wrapped that offers users a look at their listening habits for the past eleven months. Currently, 2020 rewind stats feature is live in India and users are advised to update the app to its latest version from Google Play or Apple App Store.

To check the yearly-insights, tap on the banner at the top of the Google Pay app, represented by rewind icon. Users can also scroll down to the "Spend and win" section and tap on the 2020 icon to access it. The first insight on Google Pay highlights the total number of days the user has been using the app for. The next section showcases whether users interacted with local merchants amid the pandemic year. Apart from highlighting badges earned in the calendar year, users can also view a rough graph on monthly spending trends. Notably, the section also notes the maximum amount the users spent in a particular month. Users can share the yearly-stats with other users either via Gpay messaging platform or by the sharable link.

Earlier this year, Google announced that the YouTube Rewind - the video platform's annual end-of-year tribute to creators, trends, and moments would not happen this year. The company issued a statement acknowledging that "2020 has been different," adding that "it doesn't feel right to carry on as if it weren't." Though, Google released its 'Year in Search 2020' list that includes the most trending queries from this year. Not only the list provides India-specific trending topics but also trends across the world.