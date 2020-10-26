Google Pay Temporarily Unavailable On Apple App Store, iPhone Users May See Payment Failures

Digital payments app Google Pay has been briefly taken down from the Apple App Store. Searching for the Google Pay (erstwhile Google Tez) app on Apple's App Store doesn't show the app anymore. Google says that the app has been pulled temporary due to an issue and users will soon be able to download an updated Google Pay app. This is not the first time the app has been taken down from an app market due to some issue. In August, Google Pay went off the Google Play Store briefly due to an error, which was reportedly fixed by Google within few hours.

A Google spokesperson told us that the app will be unavailable briefly on the Apple App Store to fix some issue. This does not affect Android users at all and the Android app remains available to download through the Google Play Store. "The Google Pay iOS app will be briefly unavailable on the App Store; users will be able to see the new app update reappear shortly," the Google spokesperson said in a statement to News18. The company also said that some iOS users might be experiencing payment failures and can reach out for help in the help section within the app. “A small number of Apple iOS users might experience persistent payment failures on their transactions,” the spokesperson said. “Our teams are working to fix it at the earliest. Meanwhile, affected users can reach out to Google Pay support through the app for help. We apologise for the inconvenience to our users."

We searched for the Google Pay app on the Apple App store on the iPhone and on web, it only suggested some of Google Pay's competitors like PhonePe and Paytm, but not the app itself. However, it shows up in your recently downloaded app, clicking on which, an error shows saying “Cannot connect to App Store.”