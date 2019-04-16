Google Pay Update Will Add Gmail Integration: Here Are The Details

Back in February, it was spotted that Google was testing out a new feature for Google Pay which would import data from Gmail automatically. A new feature that will automatically pull relevant data such as loyalty cards, movie tickets, and airline boarding from your Gmail account to Google Pay is being added by Google.As part of the new integration, Google Pay can now scan your inbox for gig or movie tickets, boarding passes for flights or loyalty cards and discount codes. The setting is disabled by default, but those of you with Google Pay v2.86 of higher can head over to Settings > General > Gmail imports to activate the feature. It’s unclear exactly when this rollout kicked off.Aiming to make Google Pay more useful for Indian users, Google recently announced its partnership with MMTC-PAMP India for buying and selling gold through the application. MMTC-PAMP India Pvt. Ltd is an internationally recognised metal and mining service provider. "Google Pay users would be able to buy 99.99 percent, 24 karat gold after this partnership with India's only LBMA accredited gold refinery," the company said in a statement.With this, Google Pay users can purchase gold for any value that will be stored in secure vaults on their behalf by MMTC-PAMP. The users can buy and sell the gold any time at the latest price, refreshed every few minutes, as displayed on the Google Pay app.