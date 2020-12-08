Google Pay Users in India Can Now Purchase and Send E-Gift Cards: All You Need to Know

Google Pay users in India can now buy and send e-gift cards. The Google-owned digital payments platform has collaborated with Pine Labs-owned gifting company Qwikcilver to provide digital gift cards from over 150 brands that can be used at offline stores across 1,500 cities and major online portals. Similarly, Google Pay users can search for Qwikcilver's consumer brand Woohoo on the app to view its cards catalogue. E-gift cards available on Woohoo's platform include Amazon Pay Gift Card, Flipkart Gift Card, Uber E-Gift, and Google Play Gift Code, among others.

Qwikcilver has also added Woohoo on Google Pay's Spot Platform that will allow users to purchase cards without requiring to them sign up separately. In order to purchase the e-card by these brands, users will need to enter denomination of the amount (Rs 50 to Rs 10,000), quantity (maximum 10), delivery options (send as a gift or buy for self), delivery mode (email or SMS), and other details like receivers number or email address and so on. Users will have the option to send it now or later.

Speaking about the development, Kumar Sudarsan, President - Gift, Prepaid and Stored Value at Pine Labs in a press note said, "While Qwikcilver has enabled Woohoo digital gift card store as a preferred destination for consumers, the presence on Google Pay will enhance consumer experience to use digital gifting with a click of a button." The company executive adds that the feature will make the entire process of purchasing and digital gift cards seamless.

Google had introduced the Spot Platform during the fifth edition of the Google for India event in September to allow merchants to set up digital storefronts within the Google Pay to give users the option to buy products/services from the app directly. Some of the brands that already use the Spot platform include Red Bus, Cure.fit, Burger King, and more.