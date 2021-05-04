Google Pay Users May Soon Be Able to Make Tap-and-Pay UPI Payments Via NFC

Google Pay is arguably one of the most popular payment apps in the world. The app started with UPI, then added the option to allow users to add credit cards. Now, it is being reported that Google Pay may launch an NFC payments feature, which will allow payments where a user doesn’t need to swipe a card. The NFC payments feature, like Samsung Pay, will let users make payments by placing their NFC-enabled smartphones close to the card machine to authorise the transaction. According to a Google support page, first found by Android Police, the NFC payments feature will work over UPI itself. It is not known as to when the feature will be rolled out for all users in India, but given the amount of reports coming in, it is expected some time in the coming weeks. It also comes few months after Google Pay rolled out tokenisation across its platform, enabling users to safely transact with their cards and use the Tap-to-pay feature on NFC-enabled point of sale (POS) terminals and online merchants.

According to the support document from Google, in order to make the payment, users need to have a smartphone that comes with NFC (quite obviously) and if they meet the prerequisites, their smartphone should automatically open Google Pay when they hold it close to a compatible NFC terminal. Users will then need to enter the amount they want to transfer, along with the UPI pin. Currently, only Pine Lab terminals are supposedly working with UPI payments over NFC, the Android Police report said, but it is expected to be rolled out more widely in the near future.

This comes after Google Pay in collaboration with Visa and banking partners in September last year rolled out tokenisation across its platform, enabling users to safely transact with their cards and use the Tap-to-pay feature on near-field communication (NFC)-enabled point of sale (POS) terminals and online merchants. The feature is now available to users of Axis and SBI Card, with Kotak and more banks expected to follow suit very soon. With tokenisation, Google Pay Android users can use their debit or credit card to make payments through a secure digital token attached to their phone without having to physically share their credit or debit card details.

