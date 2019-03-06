English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Pays Women More Than Men in One Job Category, Can You Guess Which One?
Google has faced accusations of gender bias against women at workplace in the past.
Google Pays Women More Than Men in One Job Category, Can You Guess Which One? (Image: AP)
Google is paying more to women employees than men in the "Level 4 Software Engineer" category, according to an internal study. According to a report in Forbes on Monday, men in this category were paid extra compensation to make reparations for the gender bias against them.
Google has faced accusations of gender bias against women at workplace in the past. "To correct for what Google deemed gender bias, it provided $9.7 million in adjustments to 10,677 Googlers (an average of $908 per person)," the report mentioned.
This is a big jump from 2017 when Google paid $270,000 to 228 employees. The search giant's annual pay audit analyses employees' compensation equity based on market rate for their job, location, level, performance rating, as well as factors like race and gender.
The study included nearly 91 percent of Google employees.
