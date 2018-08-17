Google Person Finder Launches Tool For Kerala Flood Victims

Google has launched its 'Person Finder' application in India to help offer information on missing people in flood-affected state of Kerala. The tool is designed to help people find their loved ones. The tool can be used to find people in the aftermath of a natural disaster or a crisis. It can be used if someone is trying to find a missing person, or if you have any information on a missing person.Google's Person Finder can be used by anyone from a PC or mobile phone.1. Enter the URL (http://g.co/pf) on Google Person Finder homepage and choose the disaster name.2. If you have information on someone who is reported as missing, then click [I have information about someone] link .3. Now to search the relevant person enter his/her name ans then click ‘search the person’.4. Finally, you can check the safety information of the person.The unprecedented rains in Kerala have caused flooding and resulted in the death of 25 people in just the last 24 hours. Kochi airport has been shut down, and the army, the navy, the NDRF and other forces are working on rescue and relief operations. All educational institutions are closed today. Due to floods in Kerala, the Southern Railways and Kochi Metro suspended their operations today. Water levels continued to rise in various dams across the state amid reports of incessant rains from Alappuzha, Kochi and other parts of the state.Food packets and drinking water are being rushed to Kerala for distribution among the people in 14 worst affected districts, while additional National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are also being sent to the state to assist the local administration in operations.