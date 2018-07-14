English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Google Phone App Will Now Filter Spam Calls
To use "caller ID and spam protection", the user's phone may need to send information about their calls to Google.
(Representative Image: Reuters)
Google has rolled out "caller ID and spam protection" on its Phone app with which the app itself would be able to filter out calls that it detects to be spam, eliminating all notifications and alerts for those calls as well. "You'll still see filtered calls in your call history and be able to check any voicemail you receive," the search engine giant wrote in a post on Friday.
To use "caller ID and spam protection", the user's phone may need to send information about their calls to Google. Caller ID and spam protection is on by default, but users can choose to turn it off. The new features would work on Android version 6 and above.
The option to turn it off is available in the settings area of the Phone app.
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
