English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Google Phone App Will Now Filter Spam Calls

To use "caller ID and spam protection", the user's phone may need to send information about their calls to Google.

IANS

Updated:July 14, 2018, 4:01 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Google Phone App Will Now Filter Spam Calls
(Representative Image: Reuters)
Google has rolled out "caller ID and spam protection" on its Phone app with which the app itself would be able to filter out calls that it detects to be spam, eliminating all notifications and alerts for those calls as well. "You'll still see filtered calls in your call history and be able to check any voicemail you receive," the search engine giant wrote in a post on Friday.

To use "caller ID and spam protection", the user's phone may need to send information about their calls to Google. Caller ID and spam protection is on by default, but users can choose to turn it off. The new features would work on Android version 6 and above.

The option to turn it off is available in the settings area of the Phone app.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990


 

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain

Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain

Recommended For You

Photogallery