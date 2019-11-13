Google Photos 4.30 Update Prepares to Add Manual Face Tagging Feature

One of the many features that make Google Photos stand way out of its counterparts is the app’s ability to recognize faces and tag people. However, there are times where it fails to recognize the face, thus leaving the person untagged. Back in July this year, David Lieb, Google Photos product lead, suggested a few new changes to the app. It was then that a Twitter user suggested him to create a manual face tagging option for Google Photos. To this, Lieb replied by writing, “Thanks, definitely on the roadmap.”

Google Photos does a great job at recognizing faces, but sometimes it doesn't recognize a face. I would love to be able to manually tag a face like I could in Picasa. This, for me, is the biggest problem with Photos. — Oliver Bastholm (@OliverBdk) July 2, 2019

Now, four months after the conversation, it has been revealed that Google is actually planning to bring the manual face tagging feature with Photos 4.30. A teardown, as reported by XDA Developers, hints at the latest update for the app. It can be noticed that the version 4.30 of Google Photos highlight the upcoming feature of manual face tagging.

While this hasn’t been made official by the team members at Google Photos yet, the app will allow users to tag people and pets themselves. Interestingly, it will also be possible to check all the tags that have been added in a new ‘Recently Tagged’ section. If you are not happy with the tag, you also get the freedom to discard it. Interestingly, this feature will allow people to create new tags. The strings have been recently added to the app. Therefore, it is expected that Google might roll out the feature with a beta release.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.