Google Photos 4.30 Update Prepares to Add Manual Face Tagging Feature

An upcoming update for Google Photos will let users to manually add tags for faces, although there is no official confirmation.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 13, 2019, 4:35 PM IST
One of the many features that make Google Photos stand way out of its counterparts is the app’s ability to recognize faces and tag people. However, there are times where it fails to recognize the face, thus leaving the person untagged. Back in July this year, David Lieb, Google Photos product lead, suggested a few new changes to the app. It was then that a Twitter user suggested him to create a manual face tagging option for Google Photos. To this, Lieb replied by writing, “Thanks, definitely on the roadmap.”

Now, four months after the conversation, it has been revealed that Google is actually planning to bring the manual face tagging feature with Photos 4.30. A teardown, as reported by XDA Developers, hints at the latest update for the app. It can be noticed that the version 4.30 of Google Photos highlight the upcoming feature of manual face tagging.

While this hasn’t been made official by the team members at Google Photos yet, the app will allow users to tag people and pets themselves. Interestingly, it will also be possible to check all the tags that have been added in a new ‘Recently Tagged’ section. If you are not happy with the tag, you also get the freedom to discard it. Interestingly, this feature will allow people to create new tags. The strings have been recently added to the app. Therefore, it is expected that Google might roll out the feature with a beta release.

