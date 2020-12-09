Google Photos Can Now Sync Images Saved on Apple iPhone Seamlessly With Just One Button, Here's How

Google Photos is getting a new update that will let Apple iPhone and iPad users sync photos stored on the device with the app seamlessly, and vice versa. According to Google, users will now be able to sync 'favourite' photos between Apple Photos and Google Photos apps automatically, to improve the cross-platform experience. Until now, due to restrictions placed by Apple, users had to transfer photos from the device to Google Photos manually. The update will be welcome by many iPhone and iPad users who are fans of Google's apps and cloud storage. Meanwhile, the Google Photos app has reached 5 billion downloads on the Google Play Store, therefore joining a club of several other Google apps to reach the mark over the years.

Google explains that the photos on Apple Photos and Google Photos will sync automatically whenever the user stars or favourites them on either of the platforms. "Your favourite (heart) photos in Apple Photos become favourites in Google Photos. Your favourite (star) photos in Google Photos become favourites in Apple Photos," the company explained in the post. To turn on or off the automatic syncing feature, open Google Photos on iPhone or iPad > At the top right, tap your account profile photo > Tap Photos Settings > Tap Apple Photos > Tap Sync favourites. The company adds that users might also see a prompt in the Google Photos app that will lead to the option directly. Similarly, whenever the user un-stars or un-favourites a photo, it automatically disappears from the other platform.

As noted by Android Police, the Apple Photos app syncs almost instantly whenever the user stars an image within Google Photos. However, the process is relatively slower when carried the opposite way, the report adds. Meanwhile, Google Photos has hit the 5 billion installs mark, becoming the second Android (WhatsApp) to reach the milestone this year. Although, it is important to note that the Google Photos app comes pre-installed on several Android smartphones that automatically pushes the downloads numbers up. Last month, Google had said that Google Photos unlimited cloud storage would come to an end, and users will need to get Google One subscription to enjoy extra space.