Google Photos Finally Lets Users Directly Delete Images from Albums

Google Photos is getting a new update that brings a couple of small features to improve the overall user experience. The Photo app for Android, for instance, is finally letting some users delete photos from shared or private. Previously, users could only ‘Remove from the album’ and had to find the picture in the main feed or via search to delete. However, this appears to be a staged rollout, meaning it is not available to all users yet. It is unclear as to why it took the company to bring the feature on the app as the Google Photos’ web client allows users to delete images from the album directly.

9to5Google also spotted a new overlay at the top-left corner of the. The report notes that there’s “Today,” “Yesterday,” and eventually it becomes the complete date. Location appears in the line below, and several can appear. The report highlights that this feature appeared sometime in the past week on Android and iOS. Users must ensure they are using the latest version of the app to enjoy all the latest features.

Hallelujah, Google Photos for Android finally added the "Move to trash" button when viewing photos in albums. Previously, it'd only allow trashing on the website, and on Android, it only had the remove from album button. pic.twitter.com/kSsxggFJLX — Artem Russakovskii 🇺🇦 (@ArtemR) May 18, 2022

Meanwhile, Google held its I/O 2022 event earlier this month, and we saw a bunch of software and hardware launches. The company introduced the Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Buds Pro, and Pixel 7 series. It also introduced Android 13 to the general masses and other services to improve user experience with its app. It also introduced a palette of 10 skin tones that it described as a step forward in making gadgets and apps that better serve people of colour. The company said its new Monk Skin Tone Scale replaces a flawed standard of six colours known as the Fitzpatrick Skin Type, which had become popular in the tech industry to assess whether smartwatch heart-rate sensors, artificial intelligence systems including facial recognition, and other offerings show colours bias.

