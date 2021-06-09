Google Photos For iPhone is Also Getting The Advanced Photo and Video Editor Now

Google is bringing new photo and video editing features on the Google Photos app for iOS. The update was announced by Google on Monday, saying that the advanced photo and video editing functions that were only there on premium Android phones are now coming to Apple’s iOS. The features include machine learning tools that will suggest edits to be made on a photo like Enhance and Colour Pop. Google says that more edit suggestions will come to the iOS app in the future for additional types of images. Apart from images, the new video editor is also coming to the iOS Google Photos app.

The video editing tools will also bring a host of new features like trimming, stabilising, cropping, and adjusting various attributes like contrast, highlights, and more. The new features reach iPhones right on time as Apple recently announced the new capabilities on Apple Photos in iOS 15 during the WWDC 2021 keynote on Monday. The Google Photos update should be rolling out to iOS devices now, so iPhone users can be on the lookout. Some photo editing features on Android require a Google One subscription, and will likely be the case on iOS as well.

Google Photos debuted its new photo editor for Android in October last year and brought the advanced video editor to Android phones in April 2021. The video editor allows users to crop, rotate videos and add filters, change brightness/contrast, and a lot more.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here