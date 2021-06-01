Google Photos Free Storage Ends Today Onwards, Five Close Alternatives You Can Check Out

Google Photos ends free unlimited storage starting today, June 1. It essentially means that users would get 15GB of free storage on their Google account that will not only cover images and videos stored on Photos, but also count files stored in Google Drive, Docs, and more. The updated terms note that existing high-quality photos and videos will not count towards the allotted 15GB storage capacity. The software giant does not clarify the exact reasons for the new change though it could be likely done to ease the load on its serves as the Photos platform remains highly popular among iOS and Android smartphone users. Google says over a billion users use Google Photos, and more than 28 billion photos are saved on the platform each week. The company is also likely pushing new changes to pursue users to get its Google One subscription that ensures extra storage up to 30TB, based on the paid plan. Overall, Google Photos has transformed over the years as it offers several features that let users search through images, automatically create slideshows, edit photos, free up memory, and much more aside from offering cloud storage. However, if users don’t care for all the features that Google Photos provides, they can opt for any cloud storage service that lets them back up their media online. Here are some options to look at:

Microsoft OneDrive: Microsoft OneDrive is one of the best Google Photos alternatives that gives users access to a host of other Microsoft services. It provides a gallery view for photo storage and automatic image tagging. OneDrive is also free for up to 5GB of storage. The 100GB storage plan costs Rs 130 per month Rs 210 for the 200GB plan and going up to Rs 650 per month for the 2TB plan. The Family plan for Microsoft OneDrive, on the other hand, costs Rs 6,199 per year.

Amazon Photos: Amazon Photos provides unlimited storage for full-resolution photo storage and allows users to share with up to five family members. It also provides several search, editing, and sharing features. Amazon Photos comes bundled with Amazon Prime membership and for non-Prime members, the free storage is limited to 5GB.

Apple Photos: Apple Photos is another good Google Photos alternative for iPhone users. The service offers seamless integration across the Apple ecosystem, powerful AI features, and a wide range of editing tools. The service is again free for up to 5GB of storage and does not work with Windows or Android operating systems.

DropBox: DropBox is more of a cloud storage platform for all kinds of files. It offers cross-platform compatibility and additional features like DropBox Passwords and DropBox Transfers. The service supports all file types but only provides 2GB of free storage. The plans are rather expensive and start at $9.99 (roughly Rs 720).

Degoo: Degoo is an interesting alternative to Google Photos, which offers a pretty smooth and functional platform for all smartphone photographers, without making things complicated. However, the one thing that it is particularly known for is its generous amounts of storage. It offers 100GB storage with a 5GB bonus per referral for free. But based on reviews, the biggest criticism Degoo faces is the level of ads served on the platform, as well as overall security.

