Google Photos Gets Advanced Video Editing Tools, More Premium Features: What's New

Last year, in September 2020, Google added some powerful photo editing features to Google Photos. Now, the Mountain View, California-based giant is introducing video editing features that will allow Android users to make more adjustments to their videos straight from the app. The new video editing features are already available in Google Photos on iOS and will be rolling out to most Android users in the coming weeks.

With the new update, Google Photos users will get more than 30 controls to edit videos. These will include the ability to crop, change perspective, stabilize, and apply filters. Users can also change the brightness, contrast, saturation, and warmth of videos - just like the editing options for images on the app. The Google Photos video editing features are good for those who don't know how to use or don't own a video-editing software.

In addition to the new video editing features, the search giant is also adding more premium photo editing features to Google Photos, including some features that were previously exclusive to Pixel smartphones. The features include portrait blue, portrait light, and colour pop, which are now more widely available on other Android devices for Google One subscribers.

Apart from the abovementioned features, Google One subscribers will also get access to what Google is referring to as "super filters," which are powered by machine learning and allow users to edit their photos with just one tap. “With the Dynamic suggestion, you can enhance brightness and contrast across the image where it’s needed, so you get a dramatic, more balanced photo,” Google said in a blog post. “And with sky suggestions, you can make your golden hour images pop by boosting and adjusting the color and contrast in the sky with one of several palettes inspired by breathtaking sunrises and sunsets.”

The features for Google One members will be rolled out in the coming days. Google says that users will need at least 3GB of RAM and Android 8.0 or above to use these new editing features.