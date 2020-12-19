Google Photos Gets New Map View That Shows Where You Took Your Photos

Google Maps comes with a timeline that shows users every place they have ever been to. While a lot of people aren't really fans of this feature, it does come in handy when people need to see where they were at any given moment. Now, Google has added this feature to Google Photos as well, with the app's latest version 5.23.0. This comes after Google recently announced that it will soon bring a new cinema feature that will make images appear in 3D in Google Photos.

Users will now see their Maps timeline on the images when they see them in Google Photos. To use the feature, users need to go into Google Photos and go to the Search tab. A new warning pop-up will explain that Maps timeline has been added to the map, along with the link explaining the new feature. It says that Google Photos will use the camera's GPS, their Google location history, and detected landmarks in order to show a Maps timeline. "“You can use your photos’ locations to organise, search, and explore your photos based on where they were taken,” Google has said on its support page. This feature would be useful for those who want to see where they took a certain photo. It is also important to note that Google Photos will only show the Maps timeline for photos that users took with their smartphone's location settings turned on.

"Your map shows photos including share photos you've saved. It uses location info such as your camera's GPS, detected landmarks, and your location history," Google explains. The feature has been introduced for both the Android and iOS Google Photos app. Users also get the option of turning the private timeline view off.

This new feature comes as Google has been in the process of bringing new features to Google Photos. Separately, the company has also added a Trips tab to Google Maps that allows users to retrace the vacations they took before the COVID-19 pandemic.