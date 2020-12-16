Google Photos Getting Cinematic 3D Effect and New Memories-Themes to Relive Old Images More Vividly

Google is adding a new feature for the Photos app, namely Cinematic photos that would create a 3D-like effect for images saved on the platform. In a blog post, the software giant explains that through machine learning capabilities, the Cinematic photos feature will predict an image's depth to produce a 3D representation of the scene. It essentially detects the subject of the image and automatically provides a 3D texture that enables users to relive old memories more vividly. The Cinematic photos can also be used with a dedicated button, and it is said to roll out soon. Google says that users must keep the app updated to check its availability.

The Cinematic photos feature further works on images that do not include depth information from the camera. "We animate a virtual camera for a smooth panning effect—just like out of the movies," the company in the blog post said. Images having the Cinematic photos effect can also be shared with other users; however, they would receive it as a video file.

Additionally, Google is rolling out new themes for Memories that include photos of 'the most important people in your life' or moments like sunsets and even hiking. Google Photos memories are available at the top of the home page that displays images in an Instagram story-like format. "Now you'll see Memories surface photos of the most important people in your life... And starting soon, you'll also see Memories about your favourite things—like sunsets—and activities—like biking or hiking—based on the photos you upload," Google added.

The company also notes that not all memories are worth revisiting, therefore users can always hide specific people or moments, so they do not show up in your Google Photos memories. To hide people or a specific time period from memories, head to Settings > Select Memories > Select Hide Dates or Hide people and pets > Choose the images you want to hide. Google Photos is also getting refreshed collage designs. Google says that layouts for a selection of photos will be picked by finding similar colours to accent details such as the font.