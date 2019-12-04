Google Photos is Getting a New Private Messaging Feature

Google has started to roll out a new private messaging feature which will be built into Google Photos app on Android and iOS as well as the website. “Now when you're sending pictures and videos to your friends or family, you can share them in an ongoing, private conversation in Google Photos,” said Google in a Tweet.

Now when you're sending pictures and videos to your friends or family, you can share them in an ongoing, private conversation in @googlephotos. 📸 Here’s how sharing within the app just got simpler → https://t.co/aBDfhzSyyt pic.twitter.com/QJ2j0crME9 — Google (@Google) December 3, 2019

Up until now, you could only share photos via an entire album. But with this new feature, users will be able to send a message that includes a photo, to a friend using Google Photos similar to how one would do on Instagram or any other messaging apps. You can also send messages and react to photos in the same thread.

Google Photos has been one of the best ways to store your photos, especially since everyone is shooting with smartphone cameras.The addition of the new feature essentially brings conversations to Google Photos which in turn could make the platform into a new social app. Google had tried something similar with YouTube but had to shut down the feature ahead of YouTube’s announcement of the $170 million Federal Trade Commission fine for violating US children’s privacy laws (COPPA).

