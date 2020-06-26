Google Photos Update Brings New Simplified UI With a Weird Looking Logo

A new update is rolling out for Google Photos that brings an overhaul to the app. Expect a new user interface that looks more simplified along with a new Map view feature under the search tab. There is also a brand new logo, which in our opinion looks a little too simple with its flat material-design look. The new update also marks five years of the app’s existence.

According to Google, the app will now bring a more simplified approach by offering a three-tab solution. The first one will be the main tab called Photos that will contain all your photos and videos with larger thumbnails, auto-playing videos, and less white space between photos. The Memories carousel will remain on the top and will now show more types of Memories, like the best pictures of you and your friends and family over the years, travel photos, and even the highlights from last week.

The Search tab gets more importance and will offer quick access to people, places, and things most important to you. Search also brings a new Map View which is an interactive map view of your photos and videos. One of the most requested features on Google Photos, users will now be able to pinch and zoom around the globe to view photos that you took during your travels. Of course, for this function to work, you need to have location enabled from your device camera.

The last tab is called ‘Library’ which contains all the important organised photos including Albums, Favorites, Trash, Archive and more. Users in the U.S., EU or Canada, will also see Google’s Print Store, where they can purchase printed products featuring their own photos.

The new Google Photos app is rolling out starting today, and it should hit your Android or iOS device very soon. And while you may get the update, the new interface might take a while to show up as that requires a server-side update.