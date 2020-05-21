Google Photos Update Now Lets You Share Photos Directly With Other Users

Google has announced more controls for users who are sharing personal albums in Google Photos more than ever before in Covid-19 times. Last December, Google launched direct sharing to make it easy to share one-off photos and videos in Google Photos by adding them to an ongoing, private conversation in the app.

"We're bringing a similar experience to shared albums. Rolling out this week, when sharing an album, the default option will be to share with a specific person or people via their Google account," Google said in a statement. This gives users more control over who's added to the album.

Users will still have the option to share albums in Google Photos via a link, which they can embed in an email, text, or blog to make it easy to share photos with people who don't use Google Photos or have a Google account. "You have the option to turn link sharing on or off at any time and you can decide if you want to let other collaborators add photos to an album," said Google.

You'll also be able to remove someone from the album, which will remove the photos and videos they added. Since the start of COVID-19, sharing in Google Photos has increased by 50 percent in some regions, according to the company.

