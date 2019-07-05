Google Photos Will Get Manual Face Tags And Timestamp Edits as an Android App Revamp is in The Works
Another feature which is on the roadmap of Google Photos is the ‘Pet photo sharing’ feature.
Another feature which is on the roadmap of Google Photos is the ‘Pet photo sharing’ feature.
Google Photos is revamping some of its features for Android. The confirmation comes from David Lieb, the Product Lead of Google Photos who took to Twitter to ask the users about ideas on suggestions that can help Google Photos turn better. He wrote, “Hi Twitter! It's no-meetings week at @googlephotos and I've got a couple hours free. Tell me what you want to see next from Google Photos! New features, bug fixes, performance improvements, you name it. (No promises but very open minds!)”
While a lot of suggestions and ideas poured in, Lieb replied to many of them, hinting at the new features that Google Photos might be introducing in the coming days. Among the many features coming to Google Photos, the most popular are manual face tagging, pet photo sharing, and timestamp editing. To begin with manual face tagging, it is said that the Google Photos might now allow users to manually tag people by selecting the photos. If the app doesn’t suggest the names automatically, it will be now possible to do it manually. While the option is not available in the current version of Google Photos, it might be added in the future.
Apart from this, the search parameter for recently uploaded photos is also coming to Google Photos Android devices with the future update. It is also bringing in Edit Timestamps feature to Android. The feature, just like editing timestamps, is already available on desktop and iOS devices. Another feature which is on the roadmap of Google Photos is the ‘Pet photo sharing’ feature, which allows users to share images of puppies and cats on Google Photos with their partners.
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jio GigaFiber Effect: Hathway Lifelong Binge Offer Bundles an Unlimited 50Mbps Broadband Plan
- Gigi Hadid Flaunts Colossal Purple Bow at Valentino's Colourful Catwalk
- Union Budget 2019: Expectations and Recommendations of Indian Automobile Industry
- Nirmala Sitharaman Foregoes Briefcase, Holds Budget Document Wrapped In Red Cloth
- Hardik Pandya and Co Make the Most of Rare Free Day in Leeds
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s