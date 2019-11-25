Google Photos Will Now Let You Sketch and Doodle on Images Using a New Tool
The new tool appears between the crop and extension button in the Google Photos app provides a choice of different pens and colours for editing.
Image for Representation
Back in September, Google announced that users will be able to view photos and videos from previous years at the top of their Google Photos gallery in a new feature called Memories. Google said that it is using a machine learning technique to curate the photos that appear in Memories. Doing this, the application does not have to sieve through multiple duplicate shots and instead, just view the best ones. Now, a few months later, Google is adding another useful feature, which is an image markup tool. Spotted by Twitter user Julio Nihili, it looks like the upcoming update could allow users to draw and doodle over their images. Nihili took to Twitter and posted a few snaps of the new feature alongside the caption, “New edit tool in Google Photos.”
@khouryrt HI Rita This is new? New edit tool in Google Photos pic.twitter.com/MeQwFXpzqT
— ~ ~ (@_julionihili_) November 21, 2019
According to the screenshots, the new tool appears between the crop and extension button in the photo editor and tapping it brings forth a menu that provides a choice between different pens and colours. The news article reports that it is similar to the markup tool that was seen in Android Pie that was launched on the Pixel 2. Much like the Android Pie beta, the image markup tool within Google Photos allows users to etch lines in different shades and types.
