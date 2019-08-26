Google Photos Will Soon Allow You to Search Text in Your Images

Google Photos is regarding as one of the best apps to organize photos on your smartphone, irrespective of whether it is running on Android or iOS. The app is about to get even more user-friendly as it will soon let users search for text captured in their images. Yes, you read that right. If you type for text in the search bar on the Google Photos app, you will see images that captured the specific text. That’s possible because of the optical character recognition (OCR) feature that allows Google Photos to read the characters in your photos and turn it into text that you are looking for.

In fact, the feature will not just help in searching for photos, it can also help you create documents by copying and pasting that text. For instance, students taking photos of written text can access that image to create their own documents which can be modified later. The feature can also prove to be handy when dealing with signboards, medical prescriptions, business cards etc.

Besides, text-searching photos would add to the functionality of the Google Photos app that already helps users filter images using location, people, and date, among other criteria. Google, too, confirmed on Twitter that the feature to search photos by text will be rolling out to Photos users this month.

