Google Photos Year in Review Section Will Give You a Recap of Memories From 2020

Google is adding a new 'Year in Review' section on the Google Photos app for Android and iOS that offers a recap of the last 12 months. The new feature is available in the Memories carousel (at the top of the app), though it appears to be available to select users, at the moment. Previously, Google released a similar section at the end of the year as 'Best of 2019' or 'Best of 2018' but this year it chose a different name - offering the same functionality. There's also a "Preview book" button that allows users to create an annual photo book.

As spotted by 9to5Google, if the 'Year in Review' section is available on the Google Photos app, users can tap on it and check a series of images from 2020. Like other folders on the memories carousel, users can backwards or forwards by tapping the edge of the screen. They can also pause the presentation by long-pressing the image. The date and location can be seen at the top, while there are share and overflow buttons in the corner to "View all photos from this day." Lastly, there's a "Preview book" button that lets users create an annual photo book. The Google Photos AI automatically adds a few photos, while users can always customise and add or delete images like usual.

Earlier this month, Google started rolling out new themes for Memories carousel that include photos of 'the most important people in your life' or moments like sunsets and even hiking. The company also provides users with the option to hide a specific day or person as it believes that not all memories are worth revisiting. To hide people or a specific time period from memories, head to Settings > Select Memories > Select Hide Dates or Hide people and pets > Choose the images you want to hide. Google Photos also received refreshed collage designs.