Google Pixel 2 Available at Rs 34,999 After a Massive Discount During Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale
Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale is offering a massive price cut on the Google Pixel 2.
Google Pixel 2 is experiencing a massive price cut during the upcoming Flipkart sale. (Image: AP)
Google launched its latest flagship smartphones, Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL back in October last year. Since then, the smartphones have been retailing at a starting price of Rs 61,000 and Rs 73,000 respectively. After repeated price cuts, the prices of the smartphones boiled down to around Rs 50,000 mark. Now an upcoming sale on Flipkart is claiming to beat even the reduced prices of the Google flagships. As per the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale, the Google Pixel 2 will be available for purchase at a price of Rs 34,999, that shows a whopping discount from the original price of the smartphone.
The Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale is scheduled to take place from May 13 to May 15. In addition to the reduced prices, Flipkart is also offering a 10 percent Instant Discount to HDFC Bank credit and debit card holders upon transactions by the same. The instant discount is applicable on EMI transactions as well. While the discounted price of the Google Pixel 2 XL is not mentioned on the website, it is expected to retail at a lower than the market price as well during the Flipkart sale.
Google Pixel 2 Specifications
In terms of specifications, the Google Pixel 2 features a 5-inch screen FullHD display with 1920x1080 pixels resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio protected by a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The phone runs on Android Oreo 8.0.1. The device is powered by a 64-bit octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC and carries a 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage which is further expandable using a microSD card. The smartphones come with connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and a USB Type-C port.
In terms of optics, it comes with a 12.2-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and can record High-Definition videos at 30/60/120fps. The camera can even capture slow-motion video at 240fps. The Google Pixel 2 comes with a 2700mAH battery. It measures 69.7x145.7x7.8 mm and weighs 143 grams.
Google Pixel 2 XL Specifications
The Google Pixel 2 XL features a 6-inch FullHD display with 2880x1440 pixels resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio protected by a 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. Rest all of the specificaitons are same as those of Google Pixel 2 apart from the battery and the measurement. The Pixel 2 Xl is backed by a 3520 mAh battery and measures 76.7x157.9x7.9 mm and weighs 143 grams.
