Google Pixel 2 Review [Video]: Should You Buy it Now For Rs 42,000?

The new Google Pixel 2 arrived in India last November for a price of Rs 61,000. Soon after the launch, the Pixel 2 attracted a lot of negative press in India. People not only complained about the price but also questioned the overall quality of the device. A lot of questions were raised on the quality of the display, high-pitched noises, speaker issues, software issues which led to random reboots and a lot of other things. Some even complained that the headphone wasn’t working.So, we decided to dedicate some time before we go ahead with our review. Now, Google has rectified all these problems…and within just two of the India launch, the price dropped from Rs 61,000 to as low as just Rs 42,000. So, should you buy it now? Here is what we think…The second generation Google Pixel smartphones boast of being one the best camera phones apart from flaunting an impressive spec-sheet. Both the Google Pixel 2 and the bigger Pixel 2 XL come with the same hardware specifications. But the bigger and costlier Pixel 2 XL offer a 6-inch 18:9 display while the Pixel 2 offers a 5-inch display with ugly bezels.The Google Pixel 2 sports a 5-inch Full HD display protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with 4GB of RAM. A made by Google Smartphone is all about the pure Android experience, especially with Google Assistant. Inspired by the new HTC flagship now you can call Google Assistant by just squeezing the phone.Now coming to the main USP of the Pixel 2—the camera. The Pixel 2 offers a 12.2-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and comes with features like Autofocus with laser and dual pixel phase detection. There is optical as well as electronic image stabilisation. The rear camera is capable of producing videos at Full HD 1080p and 4K videos at 30 frames per second.In the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture, fixed focus and 1080p @ 30fps video recording capability. The smartphone runs the latest Android Oreo operating system and you can expect the Google to push software updates quickly. The Google Pixel 2 comes in an Aluminium unibody design and has IP67 water and dust resistance.It is backed by a 2,700 mAh battery and comes with connectivity options like Wi-Fi 2.4G, Bluetooth 5.0 and a USB Type-C port.There is this irritating headphone jack, confusion over after sales support then there are lot of ifs and buts. The battery life of the Google Pixel 2 is average at best. You will have to charge your phone daily. The absence of headphone jack is of course disappointing and you will have to deal the 3.5mm adapter. Alternatively, with Bluetooth 5.0 support, you can connect two headphones simultaneously.Since the time of Nexus smartphones, there’s this confusion over after sales support in India and with Pixel 2 the story hasn’t changed for the better. However, you get two-years warranty now. And lastly, the drastic price cuts have surely impacted consumer’s confidence in the brand.So, should you buy the Google Pixel 2 for as low as Rs 42,000. Now, this price-tag sounds pretty convincing for the overall package you get. Also, the Pixel 2 comes with 2-years warranty. If you want to experience the best of Google and a smartphone that lasts longer, the Pixel 2 seems like a good deal.