Google Pixel 3 And Pixel 3 XL Launch Today, But Will There be More? Here's How to Watch The Keynote
The new Google Pixel 3 models are expected to run Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box and will be powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC.
Google Pixel 3 And Pixel 3 XL Launch Today, But Will There be More? Here's How to Watch The Keynote (image: Evan Blass)
Google is all set to launch a series of new devices including new Pixel phones, Pixel slate, new Chromecast and more. At the time, we heard a Pixel 3 XL unit was selling for around $2,000 on the black market. And that’s how much you’d have to pay for the Pixel 3 XL in Hong Kong right now. For the first time, Google's having its Pixel event in New York instead of San Francisco. The event will begin at 11 am EST (8:30 pm IST). It will be live streamed on YouTube. Here’s everything we expect to see tonight, a few things we probably won't be seeing, and a couple of surprises that may be in store:
Google Pixel 3 And Pixel 3 XL:
The new Pixel phones have similar form factors to the Pixel 2 phones, but the most significant change is the addition of a notch to the larger Pixel 3 XL, which will have a 6.5-inch display. The listing showed that the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL run Android 9 - that's no surprise, as the Pixel devices are the platform lead devices for Android. They are said powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 4GB of RAM, and come with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The Pixel 3 XL sports a 6.3-inch (1440x2880 pixels) display. It will be fuelled by a 3,430mAh battery. As per the Freedom Mobile listing, the 64GB onboard storage variant of the Pixel 3 is priced at 999 Canadian Dollars, while the same storage of Pixel 3 XL is priced at 1,129 CAD. The Google Pixel 3 with 128GB onboard storage bears a price tag of 1,129 CAD and the Google Pixel 3 XL with 128GB onboard storage is priced at 1,259 CAD.
Google Pixel Slate:
The tablet is seen having proportional bezels (possibly a 3:4 aspect ratio), a single camera up front and at the back, front-facing stereo speakers and a USB Type-C port. Based on the leaks, the Pixel Slate is likely to come with a 3000×2000 pixels resolution screen with 3:2 aspect ratio, and the screen is expected to support Pixelbook Pen stylus. Further, the renders also reveal a color-coded stylus. The stylus looks similar to the ones we have seen before with the Pixel Book. The Slate is said to arrive in multiple configurations with up to 16GB of RAM and an Intel i7 processor, and might even come with a fingerprint sensor.
Google Chromecast:
The new Chromecast sports the mysterious addition of Bluetooth, which could be used for a remote control or a game controller, or it could just be a boring addition to the initial setup process. Google’s video streaming hardware goes in direct competition with the Amazon FireTV Stick — and this time it is likely to come with Bluetooth connectivity and also more- powerful Wi-Fi. Google did just announce "Project Stream," a "test" of playable streaming video games in the same vein as GeForce Now or PlayStation Now.
Google Home Hub:
Google is expected to unveil a new smart device, called Home Hub, with smart home features and ability to control other compatible devices in your home. The device will also come with a screen to make the experience more interactive. Just like other Home speakers, Google Home Hub will support YouTube, Google Maps and other Google services.
For the sake of completeness. pic.twitter.com/eC4shkx613— Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 8, 2018
