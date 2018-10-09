Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL Pre-orders Start Oct 11; Priced at Rs 71,000, Phones to Reach India in Nov

The much awaited Google Pixel 3 and the Google Pixel 3 XL have been unveiled at the Made by Google 2018 event. The successors to last year’s Pixel phones again focus a lot on the camera quality as well as the artificial intelligence (AI) that works in the background.The Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL will be arriving in India on November 1, and pre-orders start on October 11 on Flipkart, Airtel’s online store, and at offline partners including Reliance Digital and Croma. The prices are as follows: Pixel 3 (64GB): Rs71,000; Pixel 3 (128GB): Rs80,000; Pixel 3 XL (64GB): Rs83,000 and Pixel 3 XL (128GB): Rs92,000. Google confirms that the Pixel 2 XL (64GB) will continue to be sold at Rs45,499Google talks about a feature called Top Shot, which uses AI to capture a motion photo. it captures alternate shots in HDR+ and then analyses each of them to suggest the best photo of them all. Then there is the Super Res Zoom feature that relies on computational photography to reduce distortions when you take a photo while zooming in. The camera also brightens up low light shots and the Motion Auto Focus should come in handy while shooting a video.In terms of the design, the plastic back has now given way to a glass back with a combination of matte and glossy finishes contrasting with each other. Apart from the black and white colour options, there is now a new Not Pink colour option as well. These colour options are available across all variants of the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL.The Pixel 3 has a 5.5-inch display while the larger Pixel 3 XL will have a larger 6.3-inch screen. The displays have been updated, after last year’s phones faced significant criticism over colour reproduction and a perceived lack of richness. Google says there is now a new adaptive colour profile as well.The Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL’s on-device AI will now also be able to screen phone calls and help users avoid spam calls. Initially, this feature will only be available in the US. The Pixel 3 comes with a specially designed security chip called Titan M, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and runs Android 9 Pie. The competition with the Apple iPhone running iOS 12 is just heating up, it seems.