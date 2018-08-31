English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Pixel 3 Leaked Images Show Dual Camera Setup at The Front, Larger Display
Even the specifications of the Google Pixel 3 have been mentioned in the Reddit post.
Google Pixel 3 leaked images. (Image: Reddit)
A week before, we got our first looks at the upcoming version of Google Pixel XL line-up through some images on Twitter. Now, it seems the images of its scaled-down variant, to be announced as the Google Pixel 3, have also made their way to the Internet. Recently leaked images suggest that the Google smartphone will come with a larger display but will still retain a noticeable amount of bezels on either side. The highlight though, can be considered to be the dual camera set up at the front.
Recent images on Reddit display an unseen Google smartphone likely to be the Google Pixel 3 as per the post. The smartphone can be seen with a larger than before display, which reports suggest to be 5.5-inches in length. At the top bezel, the phone can be seen housing dual lenses in its front camera setup. At the back, a dual-tone theme can be seen just as on the previous version, with glass-finish on the upper end. A single camera setup can be seen embedded in it, while the bottom sports a Google logo. A side picture likely shows the power button on top of the volume rockers.
The same post also shows the specifications of the Google Pixel 3 XL through images. As per the post, the smartphone will come with a 5.5-inch Full HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and a 4GB RAM. We can surely expect the latest Android Pie OS, while the post confirms the battery to be a 2915 mAh one. At the front, the camera setup will come with two 8-megapixel lenses with f/1.8 aperture, though it does not mention the specifications of the primary camera.
You can have a look at the images here:
Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
