1-min read

Google Pixel 3 Lite XL May Come With 6GB of RAM And Snapdragon 710: Report

According to a benchmark listing, the Pixel 3 Lite XL will be fueled by the Snapdragon 710 chipset and it will be flanked by 6GB RAM.

News18.com

Updated:January 15, 2019, 5:07 PM IST
Google is supposedly working on a more affordable version of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, dubbed as the Pixel 3 Lite series. Latest leaks now shed more light on the specifications. Per rumors, the Pixel 3 Lite will be fueled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 chipset and it will have 4GB of RAM. Now, the Pixel 3 Lite XL has been spotted on Geekbench with better hardware specification.

According to a benchmark listing, the Pixel 3 Lite XL will be fueled by the Snapdragon 710 chipset and it will be flanked by 6GB RAM. This processor will give the phone an edge over other mid-rangers such as the Samsung Galaxy A8s because it will be running stock Android. In terms of design, a leaked hands-on image by tipster Ben Geskin revealed that the Pixel 3 Lite could have a slightly taller footprint compared to the Pixel 3. Looking at the Geekbench information, it seems that Google might use MWC 2019 next month to unveil the Pixel 3 Lite series.

GOOGLE PIXEL LITE

The Lite variants of the Pixel phones will be the first mid-range phones to be released by Google after Nexus 5X, which was launched in 2015 and fetched $379. While it’s difficult to say what the Lite duo would cost, it will most likely sit between the $400-500 range.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
