Google Pixel 3 Users Are Losing This Key Google Photos Feature

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones are losing a key photo backup feature. Starting February 1, Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphone users can continue to enjoy the unlimited photo and video storage on Google Photo but only in Storage saver quality (previously named High quality). If users want to store files in the Original quality, it will be counted towards the Google Account storage that includes 15GB of free storage. However, users of the original Pixel 2016 can still enjoy the unlimited photo and video backup on Google Photos in Original quality at no charge.

Google explains that images and video saved as Storage saver mode will have a “slightly reduced quality." It essentially means files are compressed to save space. If an image is larger than 16-megapixel, it will be resized to 16-megapixel, and users can still print in sizes up to 24 inches x 16 inches. Google further explains, “Videos higher than 1080p will be resized to high-definition 1080p. A video with 1080p or less will look close to the original. Some information, like closed captions, might be lost."

To change settings on your Android phone or Pixel 3/ Pixel 3 XL, go to Google Photos > Click on your Profile photo > Photos settings Settings and then Back up & sync and then Upload size. If you can’t change your upload size, you might be out of storage.

Apart from Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, the current backup option remains unchanged for Pixel 5 users. Google notes, “as of June 1, 2021, any new photos or videos you back up from other devices in Storage saver quality will count toward your Google Account storage." The changes come months after Google ended free photo and video back on Google Photos. If users want to enjoy seamless backup, they need to get a Google One subscription. Different tiers are offering various storage options.

