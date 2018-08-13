English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Google Pixel 3 XL: Everything We Know So Far
A leaked video shows off the upcoming Google Pixel 3 XL and revealed some more information about the phone.
Google Pixel 3 XL: Everything we Know so Far (photo for representation)
Loading...
With Google expected to launch its flagship smartphones, likely to be called the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, in the next few months, a new unboxing video has revealed the latter could come with 6.7-inch screen and 3430mAh battery. "After doing an impromptu unboxing, a Russian blogger posted a look-around session with the device, showcasing the design and perusing the Android 9 Pie software. A more subtle two-tone design can be seen on this white version, a notch, and a pixel density combo of 1440x2960 and 494ppi that our humble calculations return to mean a giant 6.7-inch+ display, Phone Arena reported on Friday.
According to the blogger, the device (in the video) was a pre-release version, so we can hope that the design of he upcoming smartphone is being refined. "Further down the specifications list are a Snapdragon 845 chipset, 4GB RAM or 64GB storage and a 3430 mAh battery. The camera duties are taken by a 12MP sensor again, it seems, with an 8MP selfie shooter at the front," the report added.
A leak from XDA Developers via a forum user named "dr.guru" last month revealed Google could release the smartphone in a "Clearly White" colour variant. The device's rear does not have Pixel line's signature two-tone effect, with what appears to be a reflective glass covering the whole back panel, the report added. If the tech giant plans to follow the same launch timeline as its previous iteration of Pixel smartphone generations, then users can expect to an official launch around October 4.
Also Watch
According to the blogger, the device (in the video) was a pre-release version, so we can hope that the design of he upcoming smartphone is being refined. "Further down the specifications list are a Snapdragon 845 chipset, 4GB RAM or 64GB storage and a 3430 mAh battery. The camera duties are taken by a 12MP sensor again, it seems, with an 8MP selfie shooter at the front," the report added.
A leak from XDA Developers via a forum user named "dr.guru" last month revealed Google could release the smartphone in a "Clearly White" colour variant. The device's rear does not have Pixel line's signature two-tone effect, with what appears to be a reflective glass covering the whole back panel, the report added. If the tech giant plans to follow the same launch timeline as its previous iteration of Pixel smartphone generations, then users can expect to an official launch around October 4.
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan Picks Former West Indian Great as One of His All-time Favourite Player
- Which Apple MacBook Should You Buy?
- British Tourist Fined Rs 30 Lakh for Overspeeding by Dubai Police is Unemployed and Disabled
- Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018) Review: Hottest Laptop in The World, With The Magic of an Intel Core i9
- Sachin Tendulkar's Rare BMW X5M SUV Up for Sale Again
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...