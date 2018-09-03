Google Pixel 3 XL Prototype Leaks Online After Getting Left Behind in a Cab

The upcoming Google Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3 smartphones seem to be two of Google's worst kept secrets of 2018. Several people have been found using Google’s 2018-2019 flagship around the world. This week, there’s another leak that found a lost Pixel 3 XL in the wild. According to a report from Android Police, a Lyft cabbie in the US discovered a Pixel 3 XL in the backseat of his car.Lyft driver recently shared a few photos of a pre-production Pixel 3 XL unit which was left in the passenger seat by a rider. The pictures appear legit and show the exact same design of the Pixel 3 XL as revealed by the previous leaks, down to the unoriginal design and a notch which houses the dual front camera set-up.It's said that the Pixel 3 XL sports a display of 6.2-inch or more, while the smaller Pixel 3 has a 5.5-inch screen. The two smartphones are expected to share most of their other features: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processors, 4 GB of RAM, excellent cameras, Android 9 Pie out of the box, and so on.Speaking more about the design, it seems like Google wasn’t able to find a solution to hide the chin, but there’s also the possibility that they didn’t want to do it in the first place since the chin houses the stereo speaker at the bottom. The back side of the handset that is claimed to be the Pixel 3 XL shows some labels and Google's iconic logo that was available on the previous Pixel models as well.It is said that the Lyft driver found the Pixel 3 XL in the back seat of his car after he dropped off a few passengers. He later returned the handset to the original owner.