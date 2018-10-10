Google Pixel 3 XL is Ready to Begin The Battle of Android And iOS Behemoths With The Apple iPhone XS Max

Google has finally launched its much-awaited Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL smartphones. The company has also announced a Pixel Slate tablet and a Pixelbook laptop along with a Google Home Hub smart device. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL come with various upgrades over their respective predecessors in terms of cameras, design, processor, and more. The prices are as follows: Pixel 3 (64GB): Rs71,000; Pixel 3 (128GB): Rs80,000; Pixel 3 XL (64GB): Rs83,000 and Pixel 3 XL (128GB): Rs92,000. Google confirms that the Pixel 2 XL (64GB) will continue to be sold at Rs45,499. Apple’s recently released iPhone XS and XS Max are competing with the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL. The iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max are available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options. The price of the iPhone XS starts at Rs 99,900 while the price of the iPhone XS Max is Rs 109,900 onwards.In terms of the design, the plastic back has now given way to a glass back with a combination of matte and glossy finishes contrasting with each other. Apart from the black and white colour options, there is now a new Not Pink colour option as well. The Pixel 3 XL will have a larger 6.3-inch screen. The displays have been updated, after last year’s Pixel 2 XL phones faced significant criticism over colour reproduction and a perceived lack of richness. Google says there is now a new adaptive colour profile as well.The Pixel 3 XL’s on-device AI will now also be able to screen phone calls and help users avoid spam calls. Initially, this feature will only be available in the US. The Pixel 3 comes with a specially designed security chip called Titan M, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and runs Android 9 Pie. The competition with the Apple iPhone running iOS 12 is just heating up, it seemsThe successor to the Apple iPhone X, the XS Max features Apple's all-new 7-nanometer A12 Bionic chip that boasts of being 15% faster than the A11 Bionic with 40% lesser battery usage and 50% faster with graphics. The neural engine on the A12 Bionic Chip can compute as many as 5 million computations per second, and that is one of the reasons for the faster Face ID feature, among other artificial intelligence improvements including a smarter Siri through all-new Siri Suggestions.The new iPhone retain the design of the older iPhone X. It features HDR10 and Dolby Vision high dynamic range options which means users will be able to experience HDR content seamlessly on streaming apps such as Netflix and Amazon Video. The new A12 Bionic Chip also features a 9 times faster machine learning than before. In terms of optics, the XS Max features a 12-megapixel Wide-Angle and a 12-megapixel Telephoto lens. Apple iPhone XS and XS Max, however, will now allow you to adjust the depth of field on photos even after clicking the images just like the one on Samsung high-end smartphones. A noteworthy point here is that the iPhone XS Max features the largest ever battery seen on an iPhone to date. The new Apple iPhone also attempt at dual SIM support with a Dual SIM Dual Standby feature that supports one physical and one e-SIM on the phones. The Google Pixel 3 XL also supports eSIM, but there is no clarity on which operators will support this in India, if at all.