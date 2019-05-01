Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Google Pixel 3a, 3a XL Launching in India on May 8 as Confirmed by Flipkart

Flipkart has confirmed that the new Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will be launching in India on May 8.

Kunal Khullar | News18.com

Updated:May 1, 2019, 12:37 PM IST
Google Pixel 3a, 3a XL Launching in India on May 8 as Confirmed by Flipkart
Flipkart has confirmed that the new Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will be launching in India on May 8.
Multiple reports point out that Google is preparing to launch two new mid-range Pixel smartphones at its annual I/O developer conference. With leaked renders, and teasers confirming most of the launch and device details, we now have learned that the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL are going to launch in India on May 8. This is a day after the expected announcement during I/O.

The information comes from ecommerce platform Flipkart, that has a dedicated page for the upcoming device. The teaser reads “Help is on the way. Something big is coming to the Pixel universe. Know more on 8th May.” Now, this is just a presumption, but the teaser also includes an outline of the upcoming phone with a dark display with the text ‘7 days to go’ right in middle. Could this be an easter egg for the upcoming dark mode on Android Q?

A similar teaser was seen a few weeks back which was a reference for the new Marvel blockbuster, Avengers: Endgame. We can expect the new Pixel phones to include new characters included in the Avengers Playmoji AR pack. The new additions include War Machine, Thor, Black Widow, Rocket, and Captain Marvel who will be joining the existing character lineup including Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Nebula, and Okoye.

The upcoming Pixel 3a is rumoured to feature a 5.6-inch display with a 2160x1080 pixel resolution, a Snapdragon 670 processor, 4GB of RAM along with Android 9.0 Pie. The Pixel 3a XL could feature a 6-inch display with a 2160x1080 pixel resolution, Snapdragon 710 CPU and possibly 6GB of RAM. Both the handsets should come with similar camera capabilities as the Pixel 3 and the latest Android Q update which will roll out to other Pixel devices as well.
