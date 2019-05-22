Google Pixel 3a, 3a XL Showing Misaligned Cutouts For Speakers, USB Type-C Port

Does anyone else have a crooked bottom on their #Pixel3a? My cutouts aren't aligned. pic.twitter.com/Keyic6WnE4 — Erica Griffin (@iAm_erica) May 21, 2019

Upon closer inspection, mine are ever so slightly off as well. Almost unnoticeable on my 3a XL. I had to pull out a straight edge to be certain. — JEFF 🎥 #TeamUnFiltered (@ELJefeReviews) May 21, 2019

Following a user claims that Google's Pixel 3a and 3a XL was shutting down randomly, Google's budget duo is in news again due to some cosmetic defects on the phone.According to certain reports, people are encountering rooked cutouts for the USB-C and speaker grill in the device. Youtuber Erica Griffin (@iAm_erica), recently tweeted an image of the same and pointed out the visible misalignment of the two speaker grilles. If one looks closely, one can see that the cutout for the USB-C port is not aligned with the actual connector. Similarly, the bottom speaker and microphone holes are also crooked.While one may say that it is a one-off issue, the twitter thread sees others commenting that their phones have similar issues as well.However, there are others who have commented that their phones do not have the issue. The issue remains that with a crooked cosmetic, it is not clear if a USB-C cable can be properly plugged in to charge the phone or not. Google, on its part is yet to comment on the issue, but the crooked alignment does raise concerns about the company's quality check procedures. With the company trying to take on the mid-range market with the new phones, it is important, they rectify issues, if any, to maintain transparency with the customer base.