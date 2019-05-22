English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Pixel 3a, 3a XL Showing Misaligned Cutouts For Speakers, USB Type-C Port
According to certain reports, people are encountering rooked cutouts for the USB-C and speaker grill in the device.
Google Pixel 3a, 3a XL Showing Misaligned Cutouts For Speakers, USB Type-C Port (image: Twitter)
Following a user claims that Google's Pixel 3a and 3a XL was shutting down randomly, Google's budget duo is in news again due to some cosmetic defects on the phone.
According to certain reports, people are encountering rooked cutouts for the USB-C and speaker grill in the device. Youtuber Erica Griffin (@iAm_erica), recently tweeted an image of the same and pointed out the visible misalignment of the two speaker grilles. If one looks closely, one can see that the cutout for the USB-C port is not aligned with the actual connector. Similarly, the bottom speaker and microphone holes are also crooked.
While one may say that it is a one-off issue, the twitter thread sees others commenting that their phones have similar issues as well.
However, there are others who have commented that their phones do not have the issue. The issue remains that with a crooked cosmetic, it is not clear if a USB-C cable can be properly plugged in to charge the phone or not. Google, on its part is yet to comment on the issue, but the crooked alignment does raise concerns about the company's quality check procedures. With the company trying to take on the mid-range market with the new phones, it is important, they rectify issues, if any, to maintain transparency with the customer base.
According to certain reports, people are encountering rooked cutouts for the USB-C and speaker grill in the device. Youtuber Erica Griffin (@iAm_erica), recently tweeted an image of the same and pointed out the visible misalignment of the two speaker grilles. If one looks closely, one can see that the cutout for the USB-C port is not aligned with the actual connector. Similarly, the bottom speaker and microphone holes are also crooked.
Does anyone else have a crooked bottom on their #Pixel3a? My cutouts aren't aligned. pic.twitter.com/Keyic6WnE4— Erica Griffin (@iAm_erica) May 21, 2019
While one may say that it is a one-off issue, the twitter thread sees others commenting that their phones have similar issues as well.
Upon closer inspection, mine are ever so slightly off as well. Almost unnoticeable on my 3a XL. I had to pull out a straight edge to be certain.— JEFF 🎥 #TeamUnFiltered (@ELJefeReviews) May 21, 2019
However, there are others who have commented that their phones do not have the issue. The issue remains that with a crooked cosmetic, it is not clear if a USB-C cable can be properly plugged in to charge the phone or not. Google, on its part is yet to comment on the issue, but the crooked alignment does raise concerns about the company's quality check procedures. With the company trying to take on the mid-range market with the new phones, it is important, they rectify issues, if any, to maintain transparency with the customer base.
| Edited by: ---
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
- Why I Had to Apologise to My Friends For Calling 'Game of Thrones' Superior to 'Breaking Bad'
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results