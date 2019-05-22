Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Google Pixel 3a, 3a XL Showing Misaligned Cutouts For Speakers, USB Type-C Port

According to certain reports, people are encountering rooked cutouts for the USB-C and speaker grill in the device.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 22, 2019, 1:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Google Pixel 3a, 3a XL Showing Misaligned Cutouts For Speakers, USB Type-C Port
Google Pixel 3a, 3a XL Showing Misaligned Cutouts For Speakers, USB Type-C Port (image: Twitter)
Following a user claims that Google's Pixel 3a and 3a XL was shutting down randomly, Google's budget duo is in news again due to some cosmetic defects on the phone.
According to certain reports, people are encountering rooked cutouts for the USB-C and speaker grill in the device. Youtuber Erica Griffin (@iAm_erica), recently tweeted an image of the same and pointed out the visible misalignment of the two speaker grilles. If one looks closely, one can see that the cutout for the USB-C port is not aligned with the actual connector. Similarly, the bottom speaker and microphone holes are also crooked.




While one may say that it is a one-off issue, the twitter thread sees others commenting that their phones have similar issues as well.




However, there are others who have commented that their phones do not have the issue. The issue remains that with a crooked cosmetic, it is not clear if a USB-C cable can be properly plugged in to charge the phone or not. Google, on its part is yet to comment on the issue, but the crooked alignment does raise concerns about the company's quality check procedures. With the company trying to take on the mid-range market with the new phones, it is important, they rectify issues, if any, to maintain transparency with the customer base.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram