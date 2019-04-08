English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Pixel 3a Accidentally Leaks Ahead of Launch: Everything You Need to Know
"Pixel 3a" is being speculated to be Google's long-rumoured "lite" version of the "Pixel 3" smartphone.
Google Accidentally Leaks New 'Pixel 3a' Smartphone: Everything You Need to Know (photo for representation)
Google has accidentally leaked a new Pixel device called "3a" on its website, media reported. "Pixel 3a" is being speculated to be Google's long-rumoured "lite" version of the "Pixel 3" smartphone, The Verge reported on Friday. While Google has taken down the information page from its website, as per the screenshots floating in the media, the search engine giant has bundled "Pixel Buds" and "Pixel 3a case" with the "3a" device.
"The phone were listed as 'midyear experiences' suggesting we wouldn't have to wait until Google's traditional October launch window for Pixel devices, but might see them as soon as this summer, possibly at Google's I/O developer conference in May," the report said. The name "Pixel 3a XL" has also previously appeared in Android Q's beta code, the media had reported.
"Neither the actual 'Pixel 3a' product page, nor a new 'Pixel Compare' page were live as of when we checked, so this leak has only really confirmed the name of the phone for now," the report added.
