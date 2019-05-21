Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL Users Are Reporting a Bug That Randomly Shuts Down Their Phone

Google's latest affordable Android flagship has just arrived on the scene, and apparently it already has some issues. Several users of Google's Pixel 3a and 3a XL are complaining of a random shutdown problem plaguing the smartphones. Numerous Reddit reports quoted by Techradar.com say that Pixel 3a users have started to “experience random shutdowns from both the Pixel 3a and 3a XL phones, with a hard reboot (sometimes requiring the user to hold the power button for up to 30 seconds) being the only way to bring the phone back."I had 3 shutdowns yesterday, including overnight, causing me to miss my wake alarm," said one Redditor, who said the issue continued even after he had also tried using the phone "in 'Safe Mode' to eliminate any chance of a third party app causing it." Another Reddit poster noted the issue only seemed to occur when the device was connected to Wi-Fi, and that "Leaving the phone with WiFi off seems to prevent the crashing altogether."Another user who reported the issue to Google said he had been advised to do a factory reset of the phone, which proved to be an effective solution. Others said they had opted to return or exchange their handsets. “Google has yet to publicly acknowledge the shutdown problem, so it's unknown whether it plans to issue a firmware update to resolve it. The search giant's previous handset, Google Pixel 3, was plagued with early bugs, however, they were eventually fixed in a security update,” according to the website.