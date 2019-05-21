English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL Users Are Reporting a Bug That Randomly Shuts Down Their Phone
Another user who reported the issue to Google said he had been advised to do a factory reset of the phone, which proved to be an effective solution.
Another user who reported the issue to Google said he had been advised to do a factory reset of the phone, which proved to be an effective solution.
Loading...
Google's latest affordable Android flagship has just arrived on the scene, and apparently it already has some issues. Several users of Google's Pixel 3a and 3a XL are complaining of a random shutdown problem plaguing the smartphones. Numerous Reddit reports quoted by Techradar.com say that Pixel 3a users have started to “experience random shutdowns from both the Pixel 3a and 3a XL phones, with a hard reboot (sometimes requiring the user to hold the power button for up to 30 seconds) being the only way to bring the phone back.
"I had 3 shutdowns yesterday, including overnight, causing me to miss my wake alarm," said one Redditor, who said the issue continued even after he had also tried using the phone "in 'Safe Mode' to eliminate any chance of a third party app causing it." Another Reddit poster noted the issue only seemed to occur when the device was connected to Wi-Fi, and that "Leaving the phone with WiFi off seems to prevent the crashing altogether."
Another user who reported the issue to Google said he had been advised to do a factory reset of the phone, which proved to be an effective solution. Others said they had opted to return or exchange their handsets. “Google has yet to publicly acknowledge the shutdown problem, so it's unknown whether it plans to issue a firmware update to resolve it. The search giant's previous handset, Google Pixel 3, was plagued with early bugs, however, they were eventually fixed in a security update,” according to the website.
"I had 3 shutdowns yesterday, including overnight, causing me to miss my wake alarm," said one Redditor, who said the issue continued even after he had also tried using the phone "in 'Safe Mode' to eliminate any chance of a third party app causing it." Another Reddit poster noted the issue only seemed to occur when the device was connected to Wi-Fi, and that "Leaving the phone with WiFi off seems to prevent the crashing altogether."
Another user who reported the issue to Google said he had been advised to do a factory reset of the phone, which proved to be an effective solution. Others said they had opted to return or exchange their handsets. “Google has yet to publicly acknowledge the shutdown problem, so it's unknown whether it plans to issue a firmware update to resolve it. The search giant's previous handset, Google Pixel 3, was plagued with early bugs, however, they were eventually fixed in a security update,” according to the website.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath Expecting Their First Child Together?
- Eureka Forbes Dr. Aeroguard SCPR 660H Review: Your Home Does Not Deserve This Air Purifier
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Moeen Ali Urges Fans to Treat Warner and Smith 'Decently'
- A Champion Speaks | Didn't Say 'You've Dropped the World Cup' to Gibbs: Waugh
- No! Manchester City Have Not Smashed the Premier League Trophy
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results