Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Press Renders Reveal Notchless Display, 3.5mm Audio Jack

We have been hearing about Google working on two new affordable Pixel smartphones for a while now. After numerous leaks and speculations, a few days back we got some sort of a confirmation that Google would announce these handsets during its upcoming I/O developers conference in May.Today we have what seems to be the first official press renders of the Google Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL. The renders were obtained by Android Headlines and it seems that the devices have sort of casing around them. Nonetheless, we can see that the handsets look a lot like the older Pixel 2, with a forehead and chin above and below the displays. Thankfully, we still have front firing stereo speakers.More importantly, there is a depression on the top left of both the phones, which seems to be for the headphone jack. Google had removed the 3.5 audio jack when it launched the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. The comeback means that Google is not only planning to target users who want a more affordable device, but also someone who cares about the legacy audio port.Certain leaks in the past suggest that the Pixel 3a will have a 5.6-inch display with a 2220x1080 resolution and the larger Pixel 3a XL will have a 6-inch display with a lower, 2160x1080 resolution. The Pixel 3a is supposed to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor while the Pixel 3a XL gets a Snapdragon 710, both having 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for the base version. Both phones are also expected to feature the same 12.3-megapixel cameras with premium quality that we saw on the original Pixel 3 duo.