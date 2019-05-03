Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Price, Features, Promo Material Leaks Before Launch

Just a few days to go for Google to kick off this year’s I/O developers conference and to announce its new mid-range Pixel phones. Numerous leaks and rumours have confirmed that we will see two nimble versions of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, and the latest one seems to have revealed everything that needs to be known about the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL.Specifications and promo materials of the two upcoming phones have leaked online along with pictures which show off the phones in White, Purple, and Black colors. The former two will have orange and yellow coloured power buttons, respectively. While the black colour variant will not have a coloured powered button.The promo material confirms that the two phones will come with Night Sight which was introduced with the Pixel phones in 2018. They are also expected to feature Motion Focus and Portrait Mode along with unlimited Google Photos storage. Like the regular Pixel phones, these will come with at least three years of security and version updates so you can expect Android Q, R, and S. You can also expect fast charging, Titan M security chip, and Google’s Call Screening available for US and Canada customers.The Pixel 3a will feature a 5.6-inch display and ship with a 3,000 mAh battery, while the Pixel 3a XL will come with a 6-inch display and a 3,700 mAh battery unit. The smaller Pixel gets a Snapdragon 670 SoC while the larger one will be powered by Snapdragon 710. Rest of the features include a 12.2-megapixel Dual Pixel camera, an 8-megapixel selfie camera, 4GB RAM, 64 or 128GB storage options, Android Pie, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.According to the recently leaked pricing, the Pixel 3a will start at $399 (Rs 28,000 approx) in the US and the 3a XL will start at $479 (Rs 33,500 approx).