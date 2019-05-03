English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Price, Features, Promo Material Leaks Before Launch
The Pixel 3a is expected to be priced at $399 (Rs 28,000 approx) in the US and the 3a XL will start at $479 (Rs 33,500 approx).
The Pixel 3a is expected to be priced at $399 (Rs 28,000 approx) in the US and the 3a XL will start at $479 (Rs 33,500 approx).
Loading...
Just a few days to go for Google to kick off this year’s I/O developers conference and to announce its new mid-range Pixel phones. Numerous leaks and rumours have confirmed that we will see two nimble versions of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, and the latest one seems to have revealed everything that needs to be known about the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL.
Specifications and promo materials of the two upcoming phones have leaked online along with pictures which show off the phones in White, Purple, and Black colors. The former two will have orange and yellow coloured power buttons, respectively. While the black colour variant will not have a coloured powered button.
The promo material confirms that the two phones will come with Night Sight which was introduced with the Pixel phones in 2018. They are also expected to feature Motion Focus and Portrait Mode along with unlimited Google Photos storage. Like the regular Pixel phones, these will come with at least three years of security and version updates so you can expect Android Q, R, and S. You can also expect fast charging, Titan M security chip, and Google’s Call Screening available for US and Canada customers.
The Pixel 3a will feature a 5.6-inch display and ship with a 3,000 mAh battery, while the Pixel 3a XL will come with a 6-inch display and a 3,700 mAh battery unit. The smaller Pixel gets a Snapdragon 670 SoC while the larger one will be powered by Snapdragon 710. Rest of the features include a 12.2-megapixel Dual Pixel camera, an 8-megapixel selfie camera, 4GB RAM, 64 or 128GB storage options, Android Pie, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.
According to the recently leaked pricing, the Pixel 3a will start at $399 (Rs 28,000 approx) in the US and the 3a XL will start at $479 (Rs 33,500 approx).
Specifications and promo materials of the two upcoming phones have leaked online along with pictures which show off the phones in White, Purple, and Black colors. The former two will have orange and yellow coloured power buttons, respectively. While the black colour variant will not have a coloured powered button.
The promo material confirms that the two phones will come with Night Sight which was introduced with the Pixel phones in 2018. They are also expected to feature Motion Focus and Portrait Mode along with unlimited Google Photos storage. Like the regular Pixel phones, these will come with at least three years of security and version updates so you can expect Android Q, R, and S. You can also expect fast charging, Titan M security chip, and Google’s Call Screening available for US and Canada customers.
The Pixel 3a will feature a 5.6-inch display and ship with a 3,000 mAh battery, while the Pixel 3a XL will come with a 6-inch display and a 3,700 mAh battery unit. The smaller Pixel gets a Snapdragon 670 SoC while the larger one will be powered by Snapdragon 710. Rest of the features include a 12.2-megapixel Dual Pixel camera, an 8-megapixel selfie camera, 4GB RAM, 64 or 128GB storage options, Android Pie, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.
According to the recently leaked pricing, the Pixel 3a will start at $399 (Rs 28,000 approx) in the US and the 3a XL will start at $479 (Rs 33,500 approx).
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jio Effect: BSNL Bumper Offer Extended Till June 30, Offers 2.21GB Data per day
- J-Sisters Priyanka, Sophie Steal the Show at Jonas Brothers Billboards Music Awards Gig
- PUBG Pro Player Proposes to Girlfriend During PUBG Europe League, And She Said Yes: Watch Video
- Afridi's ‘Real’ Age in His Autobiography Could Be a Question in Next Year’s CBSE Papers
- Afridi's ‘Real’ Age in His Autobiography Could Be a Question in Next Year’s CBSE Papers
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results