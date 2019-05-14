Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Sale Begins May 15: Here is Everything You Should Know

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will be available for purchase starting tomorrow, May 15, on Flipkart.

Updated:May 14, 2019, 5:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Sale Begins May 15: Here is Everything You Should Know
The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will be available for purchase starting tomorrow, May 15, on Flipkart.
Loading...
Google announced the new Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL at this year’s I/O 2019 developer conference. Affordable versions of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, the handsets get the great Pixel camera with advanced HDR+ and machine learning technology. The build, however, is cheaper as you get a plastic finish at the back compromising on wireless charging and water resistance. The good thing is, the headphone jack is back!

The two handsets will be available for purchase starting tomorrow, May 15, on Flipkart. The ecommerce platform is also hosting its Big Shopping Days sale on the same date. The Pixel 3a is priced at Rs 39,999 while the larger 3a XL is priced at Rs 44,999. There are some offers as well including Rs 4,000 off on HDFC debit and credit cards which is also applicable if consumers opt for EMI purchases. There is also the option of no-cost EMI for up to 6 months on all debit and credit cards as well as Bajaj Finserve. Additionally, you can get up to Rs 3,000 off on product exchange.

The Pixel 3a XL comes with a 6-inch Full HD+ OLED display, while the smaller Pixel 3a has a 5.6-inch panel with the same resolution and display tech. You also get stereo speakers, Bluetooth 5.0, free Google Photos backup for high-quality photos.

Here are the full specifications:

Pixel 3a
5.6 inch OLED FullHD+ (2220 x 1080) with Dragontrail Glass Protection
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
4GB LPDDR4x RAM
64GB Storage
12.2-megapixel primary camera with OIS and EIS and f/1.8 aperture
8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture, 84-degree field of view
3,000mAh Battery 18W Fast Charging

Pixel 3a XL
6 inch OLED FullHD+ 2160 x 1080 with Dragontrail Glass Protection
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
4GB LPDDR4x RAM
64GB Storage
12.2-megapixel primary camera with OIS and EIS and f/1.8 aperture
8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture, 84-degree field of view
3,700mAh Battery 18W Fast Charging
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram