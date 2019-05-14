Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Sale Begins May 15: Here is Everything You Should Know

Google announced the new Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL at this year’s I/O 2019 developer conference. Affordable versions of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, the handsets get the great Pixel camera with advanced HDR+ and machine learning technology. The build, however, is cheaper as you get a plastic finish at the back compromising on wireless charging and water resistance. The good thing is, the headphone jack is back!The two handsets will be available for purchase starting tomorrow, May 15, on Flipkart. The ecommerce platform is also hosting its Big Shopping Days sale on the same date. The Pixel 3a is priced at Rs 39,999 while the larger 3a XL is priced at Rs 44,999. There are some offers as well including Rs 4,000 off on HDFC debit and credit cards which is also applicable if consumers opt for EMI purchases. There is also the option of no-cost EMI for up to 6 months on all debit and credit cards as well as Bajaj Finserve. Additionally, you can get up to Rs 3,000 off on product exchange.The Pixel 3a XL comes with a 6-inch Full HD+ OLED display, while the smaller Pixel 3a has a 5.6-inch panel with the same resolution and display tech. You also get stereo speakers, Bluetooth 5.0, free Google Photos backup for high-quality photos.Here are the full specifications:5.6 inch OLED FullHD+ (2220 x 1080) with Dragontrail Glass ProtectionQualcomm Snapdragon 6704GB LPDDR4x RAM64GB Storage12.2-megapixel primary camera with OIS and EIS and f/1.8 aperture8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture, 84-degree field of view3,000mAh Battery 18W Fast Charging6 inch OLED FullHD+ 2160 x 1080 with Dragontrail Glass ProtectionQualcomm Snapdragon 6704GB LPDDR4x RAM64GB Storage12.2-megapixel primary camera with OIS and EIS and f/1.8 aperture8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture, 84-degree field of view3,700mAh Battery 18W Fast Charging